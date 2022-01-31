FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 174,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,479,000 after acquiring an additional 63,901 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,122,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $144.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.07 and a 1 year high of $157.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.82.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.