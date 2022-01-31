FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading 9% Higher

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s stock price traded up 9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01. 320,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,034,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCEL. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 4.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a current ratio of 10.30.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

