Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 41,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,110,016 shares.The stock last traded at $17.71 and had previously closed at $18.00.

Several analysts have commented on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 1,095.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 657,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 602,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,532,000 after purchasing an additional 508,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,920,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,228,000 after purchasing an additional 428,721 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 93.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 749,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 361,812 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,172,000 after acquiring an additional 272,775 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

