FY2021 EPS Estimates for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Boosted by Truist Financial

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Research analysts at Truist Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of eBay in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now expects that the e-commerce company will earn $3.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.28. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for eBay’s FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Get eBay alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

EBAY stock opened at $57.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. eBay has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,199,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,804 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.