FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Central Valley Community Bancorp Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.93.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.29%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CVCY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $22.66 on Monday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $271.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,624,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,855,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $2,326,000. 45.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

