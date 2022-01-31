FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Issued By Cormark

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $4.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

