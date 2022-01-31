FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Increased by Analyst

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Lonza Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lonza Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

LZAGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lonza Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $67.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.02 and its 200 day moving average is $78.69. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $86.31.

Lonza Group

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

