FY2022 EPS Estimates for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Increased by Analyst

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for MarineMax in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $7.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.50. Truist Financial also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

MarineMax stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.87. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.71.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,775,000 after acquiring an additional 135,468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 453.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in MarineMax by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 319,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 78,764 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $51,591.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

