FY2022 EPS Estimates for Polaris Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Polaris in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $10.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.14.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $112.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.78. Polaris has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

