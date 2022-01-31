FY2023 EPS Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Raised by Analyst

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will earn $4.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.54.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

AX stock opened at $51.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,563,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 30,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998 over the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.