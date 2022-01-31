G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,911 shares.The stock last traded at $19.23 and had previously closed at $18.31.

The company has a market cap of $965.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $32.86 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in G. Willi-Food International were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

