Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,041,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up 0.8% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $126,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 960.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 78,220 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Genuine Parts by 433.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 129,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 105,223 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 440,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.17. 2,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.64. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $93.62 and a 12-month high of $142.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

