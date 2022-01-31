Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,094 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.49% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $52,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,084,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,000 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,804,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,594,000 after acquiring an additional 37,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,769,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,855,000 after acquiring an additional 153,882 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,690,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,229,000 after acquiring an additional 87,962 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 1,018,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,240,000 after acquiring an additional 181,347 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSXMK. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ LSXMK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,558. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -69.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.80.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

