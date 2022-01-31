Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $82,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.70.

NYSE SPGI traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $409.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,324. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.18 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.58. The firm has a market cap of $98.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

