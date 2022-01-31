Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $187.14 Million in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,692,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,135,000. Sony Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.14% of Sony Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $320,959,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $203,897,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $155,631,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $153,043,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Sony Group stock traded up $3.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,410. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $134.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

