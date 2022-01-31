Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 81,300 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,935,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.39% of Rollins worth $68,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Rollins by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,298,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,385 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Rollins by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,127,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,820,000 after buying an additional 728,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,356,000 after buying an additional 588,725 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Rollins by 1,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 592,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,248,000 after purchasing an additional 559,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 250.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 738,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,083,000 after purchasing an additional 527,838 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

ROL stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 33,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average of $35.73. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

