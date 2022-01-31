Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 94.3% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GALKF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.41. 21,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,030. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. Galantas Gold has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.78.
About Galantas Gold
