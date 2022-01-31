Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 94.3% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GALKF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.41. 21,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,030. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. Galantas Gold has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.78.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral resource properties. The company focuses on gold extraction operations and concentrate processing procedures in Cavanacaw Mine. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

