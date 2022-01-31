Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,445,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $67,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.39. The company had a trading volume of 572,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,432,980. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.98. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $58.87. The company has a market capitalization of $219.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.16.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

