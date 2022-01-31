Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stock Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,251,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,780 shares during the quarter. Kaman makes up about 0.7% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.08% of Kaman worth $80,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaman by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,329,000 after buying an additional 53,077 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in Kaman by 20.9% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,537,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,504,000 after purchasing an additional 266,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kaman by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,261,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,854,000 after purchasing an additional 57,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kaman by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kaman by 53,531.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 898,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,043,000 after purchasing an additional 896,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE KAMN traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $39.87. 315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,058. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 358.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Kaman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $58.86.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $179.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 727.34%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

