Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $53.57 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,268 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $53,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.43. 7,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,242. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.56 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.