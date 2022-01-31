Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 8,591 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,591 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.63% of Penske Automotive Group worth $49,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.41. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $114.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

