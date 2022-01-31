GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) is Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s 5th Largest Position

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,732 shares during the quarter. GATX makes up approximately 1.4% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 4.83% of GATX worth $153,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GATX by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000.

NYSE GATX traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.53. 558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,747. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.05. GATX Co. has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GATX. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.66.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

