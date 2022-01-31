General Electric (NYSE:GE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $94.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “General Electric is poised to benefit from its portfolio-restructuring plans, expansion in the digital business, product innovation and efforts to deleverage the balance sheet in the quarters ahead. In fourth-quarter 2022, its earnings increased year over year. For 2022, the company anticipates organic sales to increase in high-single digits year over year. Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be $2.80-$3.50 per share, suggesting an increase from $1.71 recorded in 2021. Free cash flow is expected to be $5.5-$6.54 billion. However, headwinds related to supply-chain constraints and inflationary pressure are likely to impact the performance in the quarters ahead. Foreign exchange headwinds might be worrying. In the past three months, General Electric’s shares have underperformed the industry and look comparatively overvalued.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GE. TheStreet raised General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.69.

NYSE GE opened at $92.10 on Thursday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.12 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a PE ratio of -177.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.30.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

