Genesis Shards 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19,163.00 (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for $0.0584 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $702,646.71 and $19,163.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00047383 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.33 or 0.06808888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,086.98 or 1.00034948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00051358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00052192 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.