Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,204 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 26,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $130.33 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $93.62 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

