Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,105,219 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 336,290 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $186,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Newport Asia LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 1,460,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,443,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 5,352 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,514,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LVS opened at $43.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.47. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $66.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.77.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

