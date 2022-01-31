Geode Capital Management LLC Has $180.39 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,252,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $180,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 155.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 33.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 22.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 25.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 93.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $63.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.31.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

