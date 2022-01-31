Geode Capital Management LLC Has $192.67 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,328,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,474 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $192,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 22.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth $603,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC stock opened at $46.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.