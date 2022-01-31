Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 26,383 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,698,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $150,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth $64,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 966.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 163.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22,000.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GL opened at $102.04 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.29.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

