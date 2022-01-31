Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 51,101 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,371,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $157,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 59.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.11.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage stock opened at $134.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.28 and its 200 day moving average is $129.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.34%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

