Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 7,258 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $175,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 14.7% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth about $2,526,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Nordson by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Nordson by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.75.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $227.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.43 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

