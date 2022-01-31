GeoWealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $243.45 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $233.36 and a 52-week high of $339.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.01 and a 200 day moving average of $295.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

