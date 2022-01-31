GeoWealth Management LLC Reduces Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

GeoWealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of CDW by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of CDW by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $184.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $130.22 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

