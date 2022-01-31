GeoWealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

GeoWealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTLS. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5,742.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000.

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $49.45 on Monday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.06.

