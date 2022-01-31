GeoWealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

GeoWealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 34.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after buying an additional 357,908 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 9,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $72.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 63.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.232 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.66.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.