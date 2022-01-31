GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $15.81

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.81, but opened at $16.80. GH Research shares last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 87 shares changing hands.

GHRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. raised their price objective on shares of GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in GH Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GH Research in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

