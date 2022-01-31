Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,700 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the December 31st total of 154,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 985.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,691,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,913 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at about $8,769,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at about $6,007,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 156.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 160,024 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 23.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 107,878 shares in the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GILT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,045. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $427.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.26. Gilat Satellite Networks has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $49.91 million during the quarter.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

