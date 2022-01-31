Gilead Sciences (GILD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.81. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $61.39 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gilead Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Gilead Sciences worth $756,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.