Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average of $69.81. The firm has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.39 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

