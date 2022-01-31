Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.31.

GILD stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $61.39 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average of $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,758,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 26.3% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after purchasing an additional 128,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

