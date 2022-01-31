Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $99.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.22.

Get Gitlab alerts:

GTLB opened at $60.99 on Thursday. Gitlab has a fifty-two week low of $53.13 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.85.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gitlab will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 48,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,643,626.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 282,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.20 per share, with a total value of $22,074,217.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 965,645 shares of company stock worth $75,333,309.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.