Gladstone Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:GLEEU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Gladstone Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GLEEU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, February 1st. Gladstone Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Gladstone Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLEEU opened at $10.14 on Monday. Gladstone Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLEEU. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter worth $115,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter worth $254,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter worth $508,000.

