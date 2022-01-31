Global Rental Token (GRT) One Day Volume Hits $66.00

Global Rental Token (CURRENCY:GRT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, Global Rental Token has traded flat against the US dollar. One Global Rental Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Global Rental Token has a total market cap of $555,573.82 and $66.00 worth of Global Rental Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Global Rental Token Profile

Global Rental Token (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Global Rental Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Global Rental Token is globalrentaltoken.com . Global Rental Token’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Rental Token is medium.com/@globalrentaltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling Global Rental Token

