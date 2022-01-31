Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $20.35 on Monday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th.

