GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives $65.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on GMS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James upgraded GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NYSE GMS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.27. 8,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,968. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.01. GMS has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $61.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GMS will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $449,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $486,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,352 shares of company stock worth $4,258,262 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 15,722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of GMS by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

