GoChain (GO) Price Tops $0.0210 on Top Exchanges

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, GoChain has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. GoChain has a total market cap of $23.84 million and approximately $209,176.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GoChain Coin Profile

GoChain (GO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,163,801,854 coins and its circulating supply is 1,133,926,857 coins. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

