goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Receives $210.86 Average PT from Analysts

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.86.

EHMEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on goeasy from C$202.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.14. goeasy has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.