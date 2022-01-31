Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) to report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 64.50%. The business had revenue of $35.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.27 million.

Shares of GNOG stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $59,058,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,557,000 after purchasing an additional 293,678 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $40,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 34.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,003,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after purchasing an additional 510,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the third quarter worth about $25,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.