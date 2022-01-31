Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 4,834,490 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 1,952.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,082,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,834,490 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $39,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 16.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of EGO stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $13.58.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.