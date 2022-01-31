Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154,022 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $39,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $207,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.3% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 240,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $209,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AY opened at $31.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.08.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -276.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

